 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Aquinas High School students of the month for January

  • 0

Aquinas High School students of the month for January:

  • 9th grade: Bernadette Mulhem
  • 10th grade: Ruth Hale
  • 11th grade: Jack Servais
  • 12th grade: Ethan Schamberger
+3 
Bernadette Mulhern_9.JPG
Jenna Imgrund
+3 
Ethan Schamberger_12.JPG
Jenna Imgrund
+3 
Jack Servais_11.JPG
Jenna Imgrund
+3 
Ruth Hale_10.JPG
Jenna Imgrund
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News