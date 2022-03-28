 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aquinas High School students of the month for March

Here are the Aquinas High School students of the month for March:

  • 9th grade: Kathryn Grabski
  • 10th grade: Jesse Penchi
  • 11th grade: Collin Conzemius
  • 12th grade: Alexia Durocher
Grabski

 Jenna Imgrund
Penchi

 Jenna Imgrund
Conzemius

 Jenna Imgrund
Durocher

 Jenna Imgrund
