Area robotics teams shine

Based on the theme, teams are responsible for identifying a problem within the community and a solution to that problem they present during the competition. This year’s theme was City Shaper, where teams focused on community problems.

Robotics teams are also responsible for creating a robot using Lego EV3 Mindstorm parts that will complete missions that earn them points. Teams were judged on their project presentation, robot presentation, core teamwork values and how they competed in the robot game.

Team Power Up placed 13th out of 32 teams in the Robot Competition, was nominated and won the Strategy and Innovation Award and was selected as one of nine teams to go to the state competition out of 32 teams.

The Professionals placed 17th out of 32 teams in the Robot Competition and was nominated for the Team Spirit Award.

The FLL Robotics State Competition will be held on Saturday, Feb. 8, in Waukesha, Wisconsin, which will represent the top 36 teams in Wisconsin.

The top four teams from this event will represent Wisconsin at the FLL World event where they will be required to compete against teams from around the world.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0