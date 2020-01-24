Area robotics teams shine

Two teams of Onalaska and West Salem students were selected to compete in the recent southwest sectional For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology Lego League Robotics competition.
One of those teams advances to state competition next month. The other was nominated for team spirit.
This sectional represented the top 32 teams that advanced from regional competition.
Here are the students from West Salem and Onalaska:
Team Power Up coached by Nicole and Ben Garbers
- Brennan Garbers (West Salem 8th Grader)
- Ben Bakkum (West Salem 8th Grader)
- Jesse Howell ( West Salem 8th Grader)
- Easton Reid ( West Salem 8th Grader)
- Evan Nelson (Onalaska Middle School 7th Grader)
The Professionals coached by Shane Lambert
- Reice Kammel (West Salem 8th Grade)
- Sunnie Jeffers (West Salem 8th Grade)
- Kate Fechner (West Salem 8th Grade)
- Emily Fechner (West Salem 8th Grade)
- Leah Beyer (West Salem 8th Grade)
- Kennedy Garbers (West Salem 7th Grade)
- Jenna Gansen (Onalaska 7th Grade)
- Grace Shockman (West Salem 7th Grade)
- Robert Minard (West Salem 5th Grade)
The robotics season started in August where a theme was announced along with a robot game challenge problem.
Based on the theme, teams are responsible for identifying a problem within the community and a solution to that problem they present during the competition. This year’s theme was City Shaper, where teams focused on community problems.
Robotics teams are also responsible for creating a robot using Lego EV3 Mindstorm parts that will complete missions that earn them points. Teams were judged on their project presentation, robot presentation, core teamwork values and how they competed in the robot game.
Team Power Up placed 13th out of 32 teams in the Robot Competition, was nominated and won the Strategy and Innovation Award and was selected as one of nine teams to go to the state competition out of 32 teams.
The Professionals placed 17th out of 32 teams in the Robot Competition and was nominated for the Team Spirit Award.
The FLL Robotics State Competition will be held on Saturday, Feb. 8, in Waukesha, Wisconsin, which will represent the top 36 teams in Wisconsin.
The top four teams from this event will represent Wisconsin at the FLL World event where they will be required to compete against teams from around the world.