Bangor Elementary School is hosting a child-development day and 4K registration for the 2019-2020 school year.
Both events will be 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Feb. 14.
The child-development day will be held in the Bangor Elementary Multipurpose Room. The 4K registration will be held in the Bangor Elementary office.
The child-development program is designed for children born between May 15, 2014, and March 29, 2016.
The program will provide families with the opportunity to learn more about the level of their child’s development through participation in an educational screening. You’ll also learn about available services in La Crosse County for families and young children, as well as normal growth and development of children age birth to 5.
The 4K registration is designed for children who will be 4 years old on or before Sept. 1, 2019.
Parents are asked to bring completed paperwork to the office. A copy of your child’s birth certificate is needed to complete the enrollment but not necessary on Feb. 14.
If you didn’t receive a packet by mail, call the office at 486-5205 to confirm inclusion in the district census, to schedule an appointment or request 4K registration paperwork.
