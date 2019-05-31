The Bangor High School 2019 Class of 43 students plus a Class of 2020 early graduate received their high school diplomas during the school’s commencement held May 26 in the high school gymnasium.
Congratulating the students for reaching the milestone, guest speaker Rosanna Kendrick noted the students’ accomplishment in academic and athletic competitions which includes state championships.
While wishing them the best in their future, Kendrick also told the graduates to, “allow failure to empower you.”
The 2001 Bangor alumnus spoke of the struggles she encountered and had to overcome to reach her goal of becoming an attorney. She now practices elder law in San Diego, Calif.
Kendrick urged the graduates to stay the course when facing roadblocks, to never stop learning and to tell those they care about that they love them.
Echoing Kendrik’s remarks, class valedictorian Courtney Oesterle told her classmates that “with uncertainty comes opportunity.”
“Remember, graduation is only the beginning for us,” Oesterle said.
