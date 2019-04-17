I am very excited to share the news about a new Book Group at our Bangor location of the La Crosse County Library.
It’s called “Bangor’s Literary Society.” Although it is being held at the Bangor location, everyone is welcome.
We are partnering up with the Bangor School District on this adventure. We are going to try something a little different. Other locations have “Book Talks” where a specific title is picked…and then everyone reads the book and then comes together afterward to talk about the book.
We decided to try getting together and sharing what we are currently reading.
So many times people ask for new ideas on what to read because they are stuck in a rut with no new ideas, or they have read everything a certain author has wrote. So this gives us all a chance to share what new things we have found with other fellow book lovers.
Our first meeting will be held on 6 p.m. April 25 at the John Bosshard Memorial Library, our Bangor location.
It will be held the last Thursday night of every month. Hopefully, you will go home with some wonderful new reading ideas.
My first share at this meeting will be about a new author who I just discovered, Shari Lapena.
One of our patrons came in one day and asked if I had ever read one of her books. She said she had never heard of her before but really enjoyed it. I had not read any either, so I took one home and was instantly hooked.
She is a mystery author who grabs you right away and you just don’t want to put the book down. “The Couple Next Door” has twist after twist. Just when you think you have it all figured out, the author surprises you and takes you down a whole new path.
As you get to know and love the neighbors, they suddenly turn into suspects. Then the happily married, perfect couple, start to find out secrets about one another. It’s full of suspense right up until the final page.
Stop in to your favorite La Crosse County Library in Bangor, Campbell, Holmen, Onalaska or West Salem or go online at www.lacrossecountylibrary.org to place a hold on one of her books and give it a try.
It’s always fun to try new authors. Hope you will consider joining our book group on April 25.
