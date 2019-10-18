Bangor Middle/High School students of the month for September:
Grade 6
Jordan Sackmaster, daughter of Dan Sackmaster and Jane Sackmaster
Grade 7
Madisen Skrede, daughter of Chris Skrede and Amanda Anderson
Grade 8
Lizzy Brasic, daughter of Matt and Gerlyn Brasic
Grade 9
Nora Tucker, daughter of Nathan and Amanda Tucker
Grade 10
Nora Wuensch, daughter of Paul and Michelle Wuensch
Grade 11
Sam Wittmershaus, son of Paul and Jeri Wittmershaus
Grade 12
Jayden Nachtigal, son of Scott and Tammie Jo Nachtigal
