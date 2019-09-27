The 12th Annual Sunshine on the Trail-Bangor Cancer group fundraiser will start at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at the Bangor Village Park shelter.
Participants may register that day or before the event by contacting Joanne Mashak at 608-486-2635. Free T-shirt with a minimum donation of $25.
Event brochures are available at several Bangor and Rockland area businesses.
The day will include:
- Walk, bike or run the trail between Bangor and West Salem.
- Spin the wheel for a prize.
- Vendors will be available at the park (including Norwex, Thirty-one bags, Doterra, Jenna Kast Studio and 1924 Custom Soapery.)
- Lunch items available for purchase from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., including pork chop sandwiches, steak sandwiches, walking tacos, pop and chips.
- Memory of or In Honor of “Sunshines” may be purchased for display at the event for $2.
- Sunshine items available for purchase, including notepads, pins, candy bars, dish cloths, knitted hats and scarves.
- 100 square board (prizes to include two Wisconsin Adirondack style chairs and table crafted and donated by Brian Youngs, a Shark Robot vacuum, tie blanket and Wisconsin Badger apparel) $5 a square.
- Raﬄe baskets ( a money tree, Tailgate basket, Norwex basket, Americana basket, wine and chocolate collection, sports basket, movie basket, golf outing basket, to name a few). Basket drawing will be a 1 p.m.—no need to be present to participate. Tickets may be purchased at the event.
- Cakes for a Cause — auction of delicious cakes.
- Bean-bag toss for prizes.
- Guess how many items in the jar.
- Free refreshments for participants.
All proceeds from the event will help assist individuals and families who live or work in the Bangor School District who have been aﬀected by a cancer diagnosis. Sunshine on the Trail is currently supporting approximately 20 local families who are at various stages of ﬁghting a form of cancer.
If you have questions in regard to the fundraiser or know someone who could be a recipient of Sunshine funds, please contact one of the following committee members:
- Deb and Emily Gerke, 792-6339
- Joanne Mashak, 486-2635
- Katie Huﬀman, 769-0807
- Julie Linhart, 769-3615
- Cheri Horstman, 486- 2147
- Rosemary Hansen, 486- 2022
- Patty Gjertsen, 780- 7458
- Shari Axelsen, 486-2747
