Bangor’s 22th annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 22, at the Log Cabin Banquet Hall in Bangor.
The menu will include turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes and gravy, squash, corn, cranberries, cole slaw and pumpkin pie.
Last year, the dinner served 450 people, including about 200 carry-outs, and $2,800 was raised for the Care & Share Food Pantry.
There is no cost for the meal. Donations of money or nonperishable food items will be accepted for the Care & Share Food Pantry in West Salem.
Carry-outs can be ordered for pickup or delivery by calling Joy Jerome at 608-633-4259, Leona Hesselberg at 608-633-2995 or Linda Saley at 608-386-2931 by Nov. 18.
