Erik Beguin has been inducted into the Onalaska High School Hall of Fame.
The induction took place Saturday during his 30th class reunion.
He is a nationally recognized banking and financial services entrepreneur and consumer advocate.
He graduated first in his class from Onalaska High School in 1989 and was inducted into the National Honor Society. He was class president, a member of the inaugural varsity soccer team, and participated in band, tennis, cross country, concert and show choir.
He has founded multiple businesses in banking, home mortgage and consumer financial services, emphasizing “doing well by doing good.”
He founded Austin Capital Bank in Texas in 2006 to serve the needs of working-class families.
In 2018, he founded Credit Strong to help millions of Americans with low credit scores build their credit profile to break the high cost personal debt.
Austin Capital Bank has been recognized as one of the best performing and fastest growing banks in the nation.
Beguin is an active member of his community, serving on the board for the American Red Cross of Central Texas, and volunteering for a variety of community service organizations including; Foundation Communities volunteer income tax assistance program, El Buen Samaritano English as a second language teacher, Sunshine Camps for underprivileged youth, Habitat for Humanity and Junior Achievement.
He was appointed to both the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Community Bank Advisory Council and the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas Community Depository Institution Advisory Council. He received the Austin Under 40 Award for Financial Services in 2007.
Beguin holds an MBA with distinction from the University of Michigan, Ross School of Business and graduated Summa Cum Laude from Luther College, where he earned his B.A in accounting and economics and was inducted into Phi Beta Kappa. He received the Luther College Distinguished Service Award in 2018.
He is the son of Nancy and Everett Beguin and has one brother, Allen, who is a 1987 graduate of Onalaska High School. He is married to Kimberley and has three children, Zane, Blaise and his stepson Billy.
