Billy McGuigan brings big band to Heider Center in West Salem

McGuigan says the response from audiences around the country has been extremely enthusiastic.

The constantly changing set list contains everything from The Doors to Duke Ellington, from Frank Sinatra to Fleetwood Mac, Billy Joel, Elton John and Harry Connick Jr. And, of course, the Beatles and Buddy Holly are well represented with fresh arrangements.

“For me, it’s like turning the dial on a really great oldies station,” McGuigan said. “I want people to say ‘Here’s a great song” and then ‘Oh, here’s another one.’ My main goal is to make sure everyone is enjoying themselves. I try to keep the excitement level high by bringing energy.”

Because McGuigan is still touring the country with his successful Beatles and Buddy Holly tributes, his time at home has become limited. “With all of the shows we’ve got going we used to be on the road for nine months out of the year,” he said. “Now it’s even worse — we kind have to force ourselves to take a few weeks off every now and then.”

Given all his successful shows, McGuigan admits he might have created a monster. Still, he’s not complaining. “It’s a very fun monster though,” he said. “We must be doing something right.”