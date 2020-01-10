Bluff View Bank donates $20,000 to Holmen Community Center
Bluff View Bank donates $20,000 to Holmen Community Center

Donation to Holmen Area Community Center

Presenting $20,000 to the Holmen Area Community Center are, from left, Tammy Knepper, Bluff View Bank; Scott Kopp, Bluff View Bank; Mary Lin Wershofen, Holmen Area Community Center; and Scott Nandory, Bluff View Bank

 Contributed photo

Bluff View Bank has donated $20,000 to the Holmen Area Community Center’s Great Futures Together project.

Bank officials said one of the most exciting things about the Holmen Community Center fundraising program will be the addition of a new Boys & Girls Club to the remodeled Festival Foods facility on Holmen Drive.

“The new Boys & Girls Club is one of the best initiatives the Holmen community has undertaken in many years, and being part of the community, we’re glad to help,” said Scott Kopp, President and CEO of Bluff View Bank. “The facility will not only support programs for youth, but will also include adult programs.”

Mary Lin Wershofen, board president for the Holmen Area Community Center, said: “We’re really pleased with the fundraising efforts for the Great Futures Together campaign and we have raised more than $2.3 million thanks to the support of community members like Bluff View Bank.”

Bluff View Bank is headquartered in Galesville with branches also in Holmen and Trempealeau.

