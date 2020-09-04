Bluff View starts work on new bank

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Bluff View Bank has broken ground on a new branch at 1749 Spakenburg Road in Holmen.

The new facility will replace the bank at 2200 Staphorst Lane and provide upgraded technology offerings as well as a more dynamic space to better serve their customers.

“This is a very exciting time for us,” said Scott Kopp, president and CEO. “We are looking forward to continuing to grow our business, and to keeping the outstanding relationships we have developed in this community. This new space gives us the opportunity to provide our customers the personal service they have come to expect, as well as the technology that allows them to bank whenever and however they like.”

The approximate 3,000-square-foot building will offer pod-style teller stations with a cash recycler, an expanded lobby with coffee and Wi-Fi, and a large conference room for meetings.

The building features a modern look with expansive windows as well a unique design that highlights the Bluff View Bank logo.

Construction is scheduled to be complete in early 2021.

Bluff View Bank is based in Galesville and operates branch locations in Galesville, Holmen and Trempealeau.

