Rick Bragg makes a big statement about his mother Margaret with his book, “The Best Cook in the World: Tales from My Momma’s Table.”
His mother “who does not own a single cookbook and measures in ‘dabs’ and ‘smidgens’ and ‘tads’ and ‘you know, hon, just some,’” never wrote any of her classic dishes down.
Rick, being quite a storyteller, embarked on this work. His book is heartfelt, filled with hilarious stories from an Alabama kitchen that will have you laughing out loud.
Feeling a little like the family album, Bragg opens each chapter with a black-and-white family photo and a title that offers a clue to the story behind the recipe. These photos help to visualize the cast of characters Margaret cooked for or learned from.
As you read this charming collection of tales and sass, you will agree his family recipes are more than an outline of a family classic, but a way to connect the Bragg family history.
Maybe “family recipes” will be a new search category on Ancestry.com.
In any case, reading this book causes the reader to pause and piece together the times with family or friends that the food made and eaten, color in our memories to keep family ties strong.
I certainly remember watching my Grammy making pot roast and gravy. Stirring and baking in her kitchen decorated with little Pillsbury Doughboys giggling at you.
Then, before my family would start for home, spread out on the table would be cold cuts on hard rolls, potato chips and her mayonnaise fruit salad. Ice cream would also be served, heaping in bowls with more than one flavor to choose from. Grammy usually won any ice-cream eating contest, even against her grandchildren.
Though some of the recipes included in his book may not be for today’s cook, a few may want to try their hand at some southern soulful cooking. It could also spur a plan to start passing on the family recipes at the next reunion.
Rick Bragg is also the author of the best sellers: “Ava’s Man” and “All Over but the Shoutin.’”
These can be requested from the online catalog or in person. Please visit any of our La Crosse County Library locations in; Bangor, Campbell, Holmen, Onalaska and West Salem or check out our website at www.lacrossecountylibrary.org for your summer reading selections.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.