It seems to be an increasingly common occurrence for us to have to clarify, “Which version?” when someone walks into the library looking for a specific title nowadays.
Nostalgia levels are high with reboots, remakes and adaptations being produced with a greater frequency than ever before.
As evidenced by the steady stream of live action remakes, book-to-movie releases, and television show revivals of older franchises, this trend isn’t showing any signs of slowing down.
Although adaptations and remakes are primarily associated with movies and television, it’s a pretty common occurrence in the publishing world as well.
Sometimes a book receives a special anniversary or omnibus edition with a shiny new cover and introduction by the author.
Sometimes books are re-released and marketed as “full color” or “illustrated” editions. Sometimes, especially with graphic novels and comics, books are entirely re-adapted and re-illustrated with a whole new team of creators!
Adaptations of long-admired characters and properties can be rather polarizing because most times, the motivation for producing them is almost entirely financially driven. Banking on the nostalgia and the recognition factor of beloved characters and stories is a highly effective marketing strategy that almost always guarantees an audience. Those familiar with a preexisting property are more likely to check out the newest release because of positive memories and experiences associated with it. However, this phenomenon can result in feelings of disappointment if one feels the integrity of the original has been compromised if a remake doesn’t “live up” to the original.
Whether an adaptation turns out to be an amazing fresh take or an amazing flop, it is still exciting that there are stories and characters that have resonated with so many people resulting in publishing and production companies allocating resources to give different creators the opportunity to share their own interpretation or spin on them.
It’s neat to see how preexisting media is viewed, modified, and built upon for future generations. It’s also cool to see an increasing amount of properties beyond the centuries-old public domain titles receiving this treatment.
Oftentimes, a new adaptation renews public interest in a franchise as a whole. It sometimes results in the original work being discovered by more people. It also has the benefit of prompting those who may not have thought about it a while to revisit and find new joy from a timeless classic.
Stop by any La Crosse County Library in Bangor, Campbell, Holmen, Onalaska or West Salem to check out or return to your favorite stories and characters, old and new.
