Boy Scout Troop 91 of Holmen is helping the Holmen Area Fire Department clear snow away from fire hydrants.
About 20 troop members turned out Feb. 25 with shovels in hand to remove snow from about 50 fire hydrants located around the village.
Holmen area firefighters cleared snow from 15 hydrants, making 65 hydrants more visible and accessible to responders in the event of a fire.
Boy Scout Carter Thiele decided to organize the project after firefighters thanked his family earlier this year for keeping nearby and other fire hydrants dug out.
“This idea came to me because my great grandfather always taught my father that the fire hydrants always need to be dug out,” Thiele said. “Because of this, my family always digs the snow out from the fire hydrants on my great grandfather’s property and the fire hydrant on my grandmother’s property.”
This was the first time Troop 91 took on the community service project, and Thiele thinks it won’t be the last time the scouts will help dig out around hydrants.
“Because community service is an important part of Boy Scouts, I decided this would be a good way for the Scouts to get community service hours,” Thiele said. “That I know of, the service hours are not needed for a merit badge, but they are needed in order to rank up toward Eagle.”
Before the scouts headed out in teams of three or four, Fire Chief Manley thanked them for volunteering to take on the project. He gave the scouts information to leave with the neighbor closest to the hydrants.
Since the scouts and firefighters weren’t able to do all the hydrants in the village, Holmen residents are asked to adopt the fire hydrant near them.
To ensure firefighters are able to connect their hoses to hydrants, Manley advises a three-foot opening should be made around hydrants as well as a path to the roadway.
He also asked the scouts to advise the homeowners they contact to check their discharge vents if they have high-efficiency furnaces.
Since the vents tend to be located on the side of homes, the piles of snow and drifts can block air flow out of the home. The blockage can cause carbon monoxide to build up inside the homes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.