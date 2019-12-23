Brandon Micech: Stop the war on Christmas

The change of wishing someone a Merry Christmas to Happy Holidays is a drastic development.
The left has pushed to replace Christmas vacations with winter vacations, Christmas parties with holiday parties, and Christmas trees with holiday trees.
So much effort is devoted to substituting other words for Christmas and it creates cognitive dissonance. This is a war on Christmas at its finest. More precisely, a war on the religious nature of America.
The left in America, like the left in Europe, wants to create a secular society.
Here’s a prediction. The left will seek to remove Christmas as a national holiday. However, the left doesn’t want to announce that they want to secularize our societies. Instead, they offer the inclusiveness argument saying Merry Christmas, Christmas parties, Christmas vacations, or Christmas trees is not “inclusive/”
Who is being excluded when one wishes Merry Christmas to another? Did you know that an American Jew, Irving Berlin, wrote the song “White Christmas,” which is one of America’s most popular Christmas songs?
A number of popular Christmas songs were written by Jews. Apparently, these American Jews felt quite included by Christians.
By not wishing me a Merry Christmas, you are not being inclusive. This whole situation borders on the misanthropic and the mean spirited.
To want to deny nearly 90% of Americans the joy of Christmas parties, Christmas vacations, Christmas trees, or being wished a Merry Christmas is ridiculous. Please say the correct terms this year. If you don’t, you’re not inclusive. You’re hurtful.
Brandon Micech, La Crosse