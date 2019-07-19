Soaked with sweat after the last portage on one of New Guinea’s snake-infested rivers, Kyle Danielson clawed his way to the top of a 30-foot mud embankment. It was the final barrier before reaching a primitive village deep in the jungle where his missionaries were working.
“It’s a fabulous weight-loss experience,” the 56-year-old Danielson said during a recent stop at home.
A one-time Onalaska contractor and committee member of the La Crosse Builders Association Parade of Homes, Danielson is still in the construction business. But instead of homes, the former La Crescent pastor is building relationships in some of the most desolate places on the planet.
The lanky builder-turned-missionary is naturally ebullient, almost comic at times. Flashing quick smiles, he’s a people magnet, but he takes his work seriously as he skips from sub-arctic Canada, through the badlands of Mexico and on to the tropics.
We work in some really dark places, Danielson said in a recent interview. “There’s demons, spirit worship, animal sacrifices – the whole package sets you back. You have no western paradigm for that kind of stuff.”
Danielson moved to the Coulee Region in 1989 after finishing his degree in estimating and design from the University of Illinois-Chicago. He also brought with him a new perspective on life.
Formerly a self-avowed party-goer, he stopped at Indianapolis one day to see an old high school friend. “The hollowness of my life was in front of me,” Danielson said. His friend, a successful rocket scientist, shared the Gospel of Christ with him. Danielson left Indianapolis a changed man and committed Christian.
While working as a general contractor with Gabrielson Construction of Onalaska, Danielson grew in his faith. I discovered “I really love shepherding people and creating vision,” he said. “That’s when I really had a sense I was supposed to kick it up a notch.”
“Kicking it up a notch,” for Danielson is his way of saying, full speed ahead. He enrolled in an online theological school. A 10-year torrent of Christian service followed, ending at the La Crescent Free Church where he assumed the role of assistant pastor for another decade.
By then the seeds of mission work had firmly taken root. He already had led a church team to the jungle for five weeks of ministry. Later, on another trip, his vehicle broke down on a hardscrabble African highway at night. Undaunted, he jumped at the chance to help with mission work whenever he could. Yet, when the president of To Every Tribe Mission called in 2014 to offer him a position, Danielson turned him down.
“This is something we had always talked about as a possibility,” said his wife Shelly. “But I wasn’t ready.” And neither was Danielson. Leaving La Crescent felt like shirking his responsibility.
The big move
But throughout the year, the offer weighed heavily on his mind. The conversations between him and his wife continued. “We felt that that’s what God was calling us to do,” Shelly said. “It wouldn’t have been my choice to leave, but we were at a point where we thought we could make it work.” Danielson phoned the mission and was immediately accepted.
As they prepared to open the new chapter in life, however, the mission president called with a stunning message. “Most of the administrative staff have quit,” he said. “There might not be a ministry in six months. Do you still want to come?”
After much prayer, they stepped out in faith. Starting the department from scratch without any framework to work with was tough, Danielson said. But today classes are full.
Danielson will teach nearly 60 classes to young missionaries including theology, teamwork and crisis management at the center in Los Fresnos, Texas. His field training will take him to remote areas where muscular natives still hollow out canoes with ancient tools and cartels trail him along dusty backroads.
Shelly teaches the mission families how to cope with transition and isolation. Pulling up roots from her childhood home of Eitzen, Minnesota, and elsewhere in the Coulee Region, she speaks with the voice of experience. “Leaving behind family to go start over in a new place has helped me to relate,” she said.
While periodically using his old design skills, Danielson spends most of his time seeking ways to reach people groups with the gospel. “We don’t take other cultures for granted,” he said.” My culture isn’t better than the others, it’s just different.”
Danielson said most primitive groups have a high regard for family so there’s no need for orphanages or foster care. To critics who contend that missionaries destroy centuries of rich native heritage, Danielson says, “We don’t go to change cultures, we go to change hearts.”
