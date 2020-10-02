Building to start on West Salem housing development

Developers of the new Greenfield Addition in West Salem are celebrating completion of the infrastructure improvements for the 15-acre site, signaling the beginning of construction.

Developers Pete and Kassi Opsahl purchased the property at 902 Garland St. E. in 2017 when Lakeview Health Center built and moved to a new facility next door.

The site has since been transformed into a residential subdivision incorporating 16 single-family home sites and a mix of multi-family sites that will accommodate 54 multi-family units.

“We looked at a number of ways to repurpose the property, but the building had deteriorated to the point that made the possibilities cost-prohibitive,” Pete Opsahl said. “Considering the need for housing of various types in the village, and the property’s proximity and walking paths to West Salem schools, this is the sort of family-focused project that will best serve the community.”

Opsahl hired DBS Group of Onalaska to design and build the infrastructure and multi-family units. The design-build commercial contractor began work earlier this year to grade the property, install utilities, develop city streets and sidewalks and complete other improvements to prepare for construction of the new subdivision.