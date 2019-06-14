Wergeland Lodge Sons of Norway would like to thank the First Lutheran Church in Onalaska for providing a wonderful venue for the Luren Singers from Decorah on June 6. We had more than 250 people in attendance for a great performance.
Thanks to the Wergeland members for providing pies for the pie and ice cream social that followed. We even had some left over to take to the Salvation Army in La Crosse.
Carol Stekel and Frieda Nowland, Bangor
