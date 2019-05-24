Carrie Bergum’s 33 years as an educator hasn’t gone unnoticed by her colleagues. Because of her involvement in numerous aspects of Holmen High School’s activities, Bergum was selected as the school’s teacher of the year for 2019.
Often attending school events with a camera slung around her neck, the school’s Spanish language teacher was recognized at a ceremony held May 15 at the high school.
In nominating Bergum for the honor, Jared Bagniewski, HHS physical education and health teacher, said the recognition been a long time coming.
“Honestly, I think it is a shame this individual has not been given this honor in her educational career,” Bagniewski said. “She puts her heart and soul into the field of education every day, and she does it for her students.”
Bagniewski nominated Bergum for the recognition because of the honoree’s devotion to her life’s work and students.
“She has a very high expectation of student learning and student behavior,” Bagniewski said. “She has the perfect blend of getting her students to learn the material, but also teaching them about life and how to be good people.”
Along with teaching students, the foreign language educator served as the high school’s Foreign Language Department head and as an adviser for the school’s yearbook. She was also a member of the Staff Leadership Committee and a new teacher mentor. She has also been a long-time member of the Wisconsin Association of Foreign Language Teachers.
Bergum expressed her support for the teaching profession through her Facebook posts, stating, “Teaching is all about the kids and teachers believe they serve a purpose much larger than themselves. It takes a special type of person to handle the utter chaos and misery that comes with the job . . . but we do it for the difference we make in so many children’s lives every single day.”
Bagniewski agrees with Bergum’s assessment that it takes a special type of person to teach.
“She is right in the fact that teaching is not for everyone,” Bagniewski said. “Though, teaching is for her, and has been for many years. We need people like her to make our learning environment special.”
Bergum’s involvement in many of the school activities and students’ lives was also noticed by colleague Chris Krueger.
“Unofficially, she has been a part of almost every extracurricular activity,” Krueger said. “I’m not sure you would find a staff member in the district who has attended more athletic events and various student performances in her career than Ms. Bergum. She works very hard to get to as many events as possible, because she knows how much that means when building relationships with students. The moments and memories she captures for these students and their parents will last a lifetime.”
That “unofficial” involvement in extracurricular activities had a lasting impact even on students who weren’t enrolled in her classes. Bagniewski recalled the times when Bergum helped him cope with difficult times he experienced as a high schooler.
“In these moments, Ms. Bergum was a safe person to go to,” Bagniewski said, “and I know that this was not just the case for me. She had been that person for many students before me, and continues to be that teacher for students after me.”
The high school has been recognizing staff members with the Teacher of the Year award since 1988.
