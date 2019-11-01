Lending a hand

CCU Hunger Task Force: Employees of CCU’s Onalaska branch sorted bags of potatoes and washed and packaged eggs during a credit union-wide community service initiative on Monday, Oct. 14. Pictured are, from left, Morgan Stittleburg, Elise Geske, Sharlene Becker, Sue Jacobson and Beth Jeffords.

Co-op Credit Union employees recently spent an afternoon volunteering throughout western Wisconsin to extend helping hands to individuals and organizations in need.

All CCU staff members participated in the community service day, which impacted people and organizations throughout Black River Falls, Fall Creek, Galesville, Melrose, Onalaska and Strum on Monday, Oct. 14.

“We believe in giving back and living out the credit union industry’s philosophy of ‘People Helping People,’” CCU President/CEO Eric Chrisinger said. “Cooperative principles call for having concern for community, and this day was one way for us to make a direct impact in all the communities we serve.”

The service-focused day included more than 280 total CCU volunteer hours and impacted more than 30 individual households, charities and organizations throughout the credit union’s membership region.

Projects included a variety of outdoor maintenance and yard work duties, visits and activities at nursing home and assisted living facilities, help at food pantries and improvement projects at transitional housing and domestic violence shelters.

CCU’s Onalaska staff spent the afternoon volunteering at the Hunger Task Force, sorting bags of potatoes and washing and packaging eggs.

“This was a great way for our Onalaska team to give back to those in need,” said Sue Jacobson, CCU’s Onalaska branch manager. “Working at the Hunger Task Force gave us a better understanding of just how big the issue of hunger is in our community.”

The community service afternoon was part of CCU’s All-Staff Training Day, which included a presentation and remarks from Rick Kyte, a professor of ethics and leadership at Viterbo University. Kyte spoke on the importance of community involvement and engagement and its impact on community development and growth.

“It’s vitally important you have people engaged in creating healthy communities,” Kyte told CCU’s employees. “Thank you for what you’re doing – celebrate it.”

CCU’s cooperative structure places a focus on volunteerism and financial support throughout the region and in its branch communities. The credit union’s employees contribute more than 3,600 hours of volunteer service for groups, clubs and organizations on work and personal time each year.

The credit union also provides financial support to numerous events, organizations and groups, while also hosting free family and educational events each year.

“Our community service day was an important part of our work to give back in our communities, but our passion for community isn’t limited to only one day each year,” said Marianne Torkelson, CCU’s vice president business development and training. “We are passionate about our commitment to giving back, and we’re honored to be able to help so many wonderful people and organizations.”

