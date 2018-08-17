Co-op Credit Union will host its annual Family Fun Night and Movie in the Park events in six communities across the region during the last two weeks of August.
The first event will be held on Aug. 21 in Strum and will be followed by Fall Creek on Aug. 22, Galesville on Aug. 23, Melrose on Aug. 27, Black River Falls on Aug. 29 and La Crosse on Aug. 30.
There is no charge to attend the events, which kick off at 6:30 p.m. and include music, kids games and activities, door prize drawings and concessions. Each night will be capped with the hit movie, “Coco,” at dusk.
“We really look forward to these events each year. It’s great to see kids and their families enjoying time together,” said Cassie Perenchio, CCU’s marketing specialist. “It’s a wonderful way to close out the summer before our area youth head back to school.”
CCU launched its first Movie in the Park night four years ago in an effort to provide free and fun entertainment for families, community members and community groups.
Concessions at each event are run by a local club or non-profit group, which uses the money taken in as a fundraiser for their organization. Other groups help provide crafts and kids activities, making each night a true community effort.
“We’re thankful to all our partners who help make the events a success,” Perenchio said. “We hope people come out and enjoy a night of family fun.”
Visit www.coopcu.com or CCU’s Facebook page for location information and other details. Watch social media on the night of the events, as events canceled due to weather will not be rescheduled.
Cutlines:
Kids Dancing at MITP BRF 2017: Kids dance to DJ music before the movie began at last year’s Co-op Credit Union Movie in the Park event at Lunda Community Park in Black River Falls.
Facepainting MITP La Crosse 2017: Face painting was one of the many activities for families at last year’s Co-op Credit Union Movie in the Park event held at Fields for Kids in La Crosse.
