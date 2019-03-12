Holding the 13th annual Celebrate West Salem on St. Patrick’s Day might prove to be a lucky charm for organizers, participants and visitors taking part in the community promotional event.
Sponsored by the West Salem Business Association, the event will be held in the West Salem High School gymnasium from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Co-chair Brenda Osterlie said the event brings together local businesses, educational institutions and civic organizations of all sizes to showcase products and services, as well as to celebrate the community.
“They (vendors) get the chance to talk to members of the community, potential customers,” Osterlie said. “West Salem has grown so much just in the last few years. We have a lot of new businesses, and it’s really becoming a very desired area for people to raise families, or retire here. People come from all over the Tri-State area.”
A great networking opportunity for participating vendors, the number registered to have a booth at the West Salem High School typically runs about 70.
“Each year’s attendance seems to be greater than the year before,” Miller said. “I really enjoy seeing all of the visitors who may or may not know about all of the wonderful businesses that call West Salem home.”
One of the long-time vendors, Le Coulee Cheese Castle, suits the theme for this year especially well. The theme marks the 50th anniversary of West Salem’s June Dairy Days. Le Coulee Cheese Castle owner, Nick Miller, has operated the downtown West Salem store since 1981. The business offers selections of more than 50 varieties of award-winning Wisconsin cheese, sausage, hand-dipped ice cream cones and more.
Despite participating in Celebrate West Salem every year since it began, Miller always has visitors stop at his booth and wonder whether Le Coulee Cheese Castle is a new business and ask where he’s located. He says such encounters show the event helps bring greater awareness of West Salem area businesses.
Miller believes Celebrate West Salem is a great community tradition, and he enjoys meeting potential new customers as well as seeing his existing customers stop by his booth each year. He usually has cheese samples for visitors, which brings good traffic throughout the event.
While adults might favor the cheese selections, most West Salem youngsters know Miller’s business as the ice cream shop. However, the youth attending the event are generally disappointed because Miller doesn’t give out ice cream samples at the event.
One of Miller’s favorite memories from Celebrate West Salem involved the school art exhibit on display during the day.
“One year a young customer of mine had drawn a picture of me behind my ice cream counter,” Miller said. “Throughout the day I had so many people telling me the details of that drawing so closely resembled me and my shop. When I finally went to see it, I was certainly impressed.”
In addition to the art exhibit of works created by West Salem School District elementary, middle and high school students, other event attractions have included the jazz band and the show choir as well as demonstrations.
Osterlie appreciates the many volunteers who have helped with the event. Among the volunteer groups are the Boy Scouts, the Boys & Girls Club of West Salem, the West Salem High School Honor Society and the West Salem High School Trap Team.
“There are many behind-the-scenes volunteers that help make this event such a success,” Osterlie said. “It has grown over the years to become an event the local community is very involved in.”
More information about Celebrate West Salem and the West Salem Business Association can be found on the association's webpage.
