Centering Onalaska will partner with David Reay's Modern Diner and Tavern from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 5, to raise money for hanging flower baskets.
Join friends and neighbors for dinner and David Reay's will donate a portion of the proceeds from the evening to the Main Street and Great River Landing hanging basket beautification project.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.