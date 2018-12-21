I’d like to introduce you to one of the most useful tools we have at the library: Consumer Reports.
If you are not familiar, Consumer Reports is the world’s largest independent, nonprofit consumer-product testing organization.
Since 1936, Consumer Reports has provided consumers with information and advice on products, services, health and personal finance and strives to “work side by side with consumers to create a fairer, safer and healthier world.”
The ratings and reviews it provides are based on surveys of vast numbers of consumers as well as its own rigorous testing. In short, it is the gold standard for unbiased and reliable product reviews and consumer information.
I was born and raised in a Consumer Reports family, meaning no purchase of any significance occurred without consulting Consumer Reports.
No vacuum cleaner, dishwasher, set of tires or vehicle was purchased before at least a cursory look at what Consumer Reports had to say. And we weren’t steered wrong once. I know my family is not alone in this practice, as I sit not 10 feet from one spot where we keep the Consumer Reports Magazines, and the daily flow of visitors is not by accident.
If you’d like to come into the Consumer Reports fold, and stop purchasing items without consulting unbiased reviews based on extensive testing, you’re in luck. The La Crosse County Library can connect you with this information in several ways, including from the comfort of your own home.
If you like your information in print, every La Crosse County Library has a subscription to Consumer Reports magazine.
Each month’s issue contains product reviews, ratings and much more.
For example, the June 2018 issue includes the expected product reviews: lawn mowers, cameras, carpet cleaners and cars, but also has consumer interest pieces on smartphone insurance, protecting financial data after an online breach, products that have been recalled and ways to avoid seven common scams. These magazines can be checked out from any of the library locations. In addition, the Onalaska Library has a second subscription in the reference area that is only available for in-library viewing.
If online viewing is your bag, each library also has a subscription to Consumerreports.org, which offers all the information that comes in the magazine and more.
This website gives users access to years of reviews and articles in an easily searchable format. The online version of this fantastic resource is accessible through the public computers located at the library, and requires a password from a staff member.
If you would like to view a Consumer Reports magazine from the past 30 years without leaving your house, we can help you with that.
If you have a computer with internet access and live in Wisconsin, you can connect to BadgerLink, which is Wisconsin’s online library. This online library includes digital copies of Consumer Reports Magazine articles back to 1985.
To get to these articles, go to www.BadgerLink.dpi.wi.gov and click on “All Resources.” Next, either scroll down until you find Consumer Reports Magazine or click on the letter “C” to find the magazine. Once you open this page, you have the option to search for a specific topic or product or browse through years of magazines.
If I’ve managed to convince you to use the great consumer resource of Consumer Reports, you can check out copies (and many, many other wonderful things) at La Crosse County libraries in Bangor, Campbell, Holmen, Onalaska and West Salem.
