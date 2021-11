The Coulee Region Gospel Choir presents it's 25th Holiday Concert, "The Splendor of Christmas," on Friday evening, Dec. 3, at 7 p.m. and again Saturday afternoon, Dec. 4, at 2 p.m. at Olivet Lutheran Church, 2100 Bainbridge St., French Island in La Crosse.

The choir will sing contrata called "The Splendor of Christmas." Tim Jensen is the diretor. Ruth Ann Granum is the managing director. The concert is free, a free will offering will be taken.