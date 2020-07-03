Chris Hardie: A union that began in sorrow

“For an unknown time I felt completely alone and desolate — thinking only of my deep loss and misery. I can remember how I felt that even God had deserted me. It seems that I kept saying ‘There is no God! Where is he! What kind of God could take a 39-year-old mother and snatch her away when she’s needed so much by her family. Why? Why? Why?’”

Cecile said the doctor took her by the arms and told her: “Your mother is gone. She had a very bad heart and perhaps would have been an invalid eventually. You are a strong, intelligent person. You will be able to cope with this. You know God is good. He is with you always. Your Dad needs you and your young sister and young brothers need you. Keith is a fine young man who loves you and he’ll help you to carry on and do the things that you will have to do.”

Those words brought Cecile to face the moment. She realized her family needed her. She tracked down her brothers, who were scattered, weeping bitterly by themselves, and gathered them in her arms.

“As we wept together just past midnight that July 15, I became a mother instead of just a sister to my sister and brothers. I accepted that responsibility — how lucky I was that I was about to be married to a man who accepted it too. He never resented the fact that he was called upon to share with me my bereft family.”