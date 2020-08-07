Chris Hardie: An ant hill discovery

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Growing up on the farm meant plenty of chores and hard work, but there was always some time for exploration. With more than 700 acres of woods and a network of spring-fed streams, there was plenty for inquisitive lads to discover.

Among the rock ledges, ravines and ridges on the farm, it was on a hillside under a dead tree where we made one of our more fascinating discoveries. It was a large ant mound, measuring at least 3- to 4-feet across and was nearly as high. It was built with twigs, soil and grass.

I recall it was my brother Kevin’s best friend Jim who discovered the mound. I was probably 12 years old at the time — Kevin and Jim are three years older. But they graciously let me hang out with them.

Entomologists we were not, but subsequent research suggests that the mound was built by western thatching ants or Formica obscuripes. They are more common in the drier west, but are also found in Wisconsin.

All we knew is that we had never seen an ant mound that big — and there were thousands if not hundreds of thousands of ants crawling all over the mound and up and down the tree.

It is likely that the tree was killed by the ants, which chew the bark at the base of the tree and spray formic acid into the plant.