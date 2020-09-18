Chris Hardie: Autumn means apple season

There’s a hilltop spot on the farm where the fields intersect that’s always been called “The Orchard.”

There were about a dozen apple trees in the orchard until the early 1980s, by my best memory. They may have been planted by my great grandparents or could have been wild, but it was a spot to check for fall apples.

Today there are dozens of wild apple trees in the woods and we have several trees that we planted in our yard. One of them started to fall over this spring so I propped up the main branch with a pallet. It’s not pretty, but the tree is still upright.

Many of the wild trees are what some call spitters, which is what you do after you taste them because of their sour taste. Apples intended for eating are all grown from trees that have been grafted. Apple trees grown from seed will not resemble the apple from which it came because the genetics will change.

Henry David Thoreau in his 1862 essay, “Wild Apples,” said an apple grown from seed tastes “sour enough to set a squirrel’s teeth on edge and make a jay scream.”

But there are a few of the wild trees that produce very edible apples — they are just not the blemish-free, perfectly round and deep red varieties that I find are more like airbrushed fashion models.