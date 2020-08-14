Chris Hardie: Blackberry picking somewhat slim

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

No summer is complete without a few trips into the woods to forage for wild blackberries.

These prolific plants grow throughout our land and we try to harvest plenty of the berries for eating fresh, making jam, freezing and making wine.

This year the berries have taken a hit from the recent dry spell. The lack of rain has dried up many of the plants on the edges of the forest openings.

My wife Sherry and I spent several hours recently working our way through the various patches. Along with a few scratches — the blackberry badges of honor — we returned with about seven quarts. Six of them went into the freezer and the seventh was used to make a blackberry pie.

Overall I’d say the berry crop is below average, with many of the thickets that have produced heavily in previous years no longer doing so. We had to walk quite a ways to find decent berries as many are smaller this year.

Picking berries always reminds me of trips into the patch with my grandfather, great aunt and other foragers who are no longer with us. It’s a quiet time to reflect and to be grateful for the blessings that end up in the bucket. The reward is worth a few scratches.