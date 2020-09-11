Chris Hardie: How about hope in hops

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

In a profession full of uncertainties, there is one thing you can rely on in farming. Farmers will find a way to over produce any commodity.

That’s not an insult, but rather a testament to the ability of our farmers to grow any crop, animal or agriculture byproduct and to do it well.

If there is a demand, there will be supply. Farmers are always looking for opportunities to maximize the use of their land.

Sometimes we can look to the past for possible answers to the future. Recently there has been renewed interest in hemp, a crop from the past. Another crop with a history in Wisconsin is hops.

Hops provide aroma and bittering characteristics in beer, but they can also be used as animal feed.

Outside our back door we have a hop plant that sprawls across a pergola. My wife Sherry planted it a few years ago and it comes back every year. This year there seems to be a bumper crop of the cones.

In the 1860s, Wisconsin had a brief run as the king of beer hops when blight devastated crops on the East Coast and particularly New York. Wisconsin went from producing 135,000 pounds of hops in 1860 to more than 11 million pounds in 1867.