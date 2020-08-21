Chris Hardie: Latest storm recalls 1998 event

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Photos from the aftermath of a recent massive storm that flattened cornfields across Iowa and into Illinois and Indiana took me back 22 years.

The Aug. 10 storm also damaged grain bins as straight-line winds of up to 100 miles per hour cut a swath through farm country. The storm impacted about 38 million acres of farmland — including 14 million in Iowa, the Iowa Soybean Association said. An estimated 8.18 million acres of corn and 5.64 acres of soybeans in Iowa were affected.

That same morning a slightly less severe storm hit our farm. One tree limb smashed a few of our benches — narrowly missing an arbor — at one of our outdoor wedding sites. A few other trees were toppled, as was some of our patio furniture. Six plastic lawn chairs were smashed after the wind carried them several hundred yards.

The derecho that ripped across Iowa reminded me of June 27, 1998, when a line of intense thunderstorms swept in from Minnesota and caused widespread straight-line wind damage to many areas of central and western Wisconsin. The National Weather Service called it one of the worst storms to hit the region in more than 25 years.

There were two main paths of the storm where winds gusted between 90 and 120 mph. Our farm was on the northern track.