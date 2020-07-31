Chris Hardie: No quivers if it slithers

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Critter encounters are part and parcel with living in the country — they were here before us and will be here after us.

One coiling creature that is part of the farm is the silent and slithering snake.

While they mainly keep to themselves, inevitably during the haying season snakes in the field were gathered up in a hay bale. There would be tails, heads and snake parts sticking out of the bale — waiting for the first person to pull it out and unexpectedly throw it at someone else.

The garden is another favorite location for snakes.

Their appearance means the disappearance of my wife or mother — both of whom are not willing to share their space with what Dad called “slender fellows.” So either Dad or I would move the snake to a different location.

Snakes are beneficial creatures often maligned or misunderstood. They are friends to farmers, as the larger snakes eat mice and other grain-eating rodents.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says many snake populations are in decline because of habitat loss and human persecution.

Today there are 21 species of snakes in Wisconsin, of which 14 are considered rare and listed as endangered, threatened or of special concern.