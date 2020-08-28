Chris Hardie: Stirring the hornet’s nest

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

I’m a natural procrastinator, subscribing to the belief that if you start something today that could have waited until tomorrow, you’ll be too tired to finish the job anyway.

It’s a trait that has tested the patience of my better half Sherry for nearly 38 years now; bless her. But she has adapted by creating and managing a complex rotating series of task lists that eventually get my attention.

I’m explaining my do-it-later approach to set up a near-miss episode likely caused by my dithering — although in my defense there is no proof. But I certainly suspect it.

There is the remnant of a clothesline post in our backyard that was once a real clothesline connected by lines to another post. The other post was removed probably 10 years ago when we installed a greenhouse that was also removed last year after winter storms crushed it.

The post serves no general purpose but I just haven’t gotten around to digging it up. I did find a use for it a few weeks ago to hold up two wood pallets that came off a delivery truck. It was just going to be temporary. Then we had another delivery and I added two more pallets to the pile.