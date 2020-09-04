Chris Hardie: Suddenly it’s September

Krueger said she has lesions on her brain from Lyme, which mimicked the symptoms of MS.

“I hope you’re starting to feel better with the antibiotics,” she wrote. “It does take time, though. You are in my prayers.”

I did recover from Lyme, but am still dealing with some side effects.

Chuck Megan of Glidden also weighed in on Lyme.

“I read with interest your latest column regarding Lyme disease. Not being from the area originally, I am always amazed by the casual attitude of the locals towards this disease. These little creatures cause me to stay off natural vegetation as much as possible.”

“Of course, I know, different sprays and topical solutions do a good job of keeping them away, but as you know, it only takes one of them getting through to really screw you up! I wish my grandkids would take it seriously, but alas, they’re young, so they’re immortal.”

Sharon Norton-Bauman of Hudson wrote me an encouraging note.

“Your writing inspires me to tell my own stories — for my family. Thank you for the efforts you put forth to present these stories.