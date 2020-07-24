Chris Hardie: When water doesn’t flow

New does not mean infallible, however. Recently I got up in the middle of the night to answer the call of nature — which seems to happen more as I get older — and I flushed the toilet only to be greeted by the sound of a trickle of water refilling the tank. I turned on the bathroom tap and the water stopped running.

Since we had no guests, I was content to wait until daylight to investigate. Just after dawn broke, I checked a few more taps both inside and outside. Nothing. I checked the breaker box. All good.

Did I mention we have a state-of-the art water monitoring system powered by a computer? That monitor is installed at the bottom of our ancient rock cistern. So I removed the covering, powered the flashlight on my phone and descended the 12 feet to the bottom.

The monitor was dead. No lights. I pressed the power button. Nothing. It was still plugged in, but clearly not working. Using the age-old method of unplugging and plugging it back in, I kept my fingers crossed. But there was only darkness at the bottom of a pit.

So I climbed up back to the daylight and texted my plumber. He replied in a few minutes that he’d be there as soon as possible. Thankfully I had enough water in a pitcher that I could make my morning coffee to partially compensate for the bad morning.