Chris Hardie: You can’t always do it yourself

It was the moment of truth as I stood before the circuit breaker box ready to re-energize the power to our house.

It was fall of 1994 and I had just spent several hours installing electrical wire for a new kitchen stove. It was a difficult job bending and pushing the heavy wire around the stone foundation and up through the floor.

“Are you sure you know what you’re doing?” my wife Sherry asked, the flashlight in her hand shaking slightly. “You won’t get electrocuted?”

I had done the research — the proper gauge wire, a new 40-amp breaker — and there was plenty of room in the 200-amp service. I got this.

“We’ll know in a second,” I said and before she responded, I turned on the main breaker. No sparks flew, there was no fire. The lights came back on and the stove worked.

I’ve never been shy about rolling up my sleeves and plunging headlong into a project — even when I may be slightly over my head.

I believe that the willingness to work hard combined with sheer stubbornness (not to be mistaken for stupidity) can sometimes compensate for a lack of skills. It is usually when I discover that I was way over my head that the professional help is brought in to do it the right way.