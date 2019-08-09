After 10 years of ministry on Heritage Boulevard in West Salem, Hope Community Church has moved again.
But this time, it’s back to more familiar territory. The congregation has restored the building it has owned since 1999 when it purchased the iconic structure at Mill and Hamilton streets from the Presbyterian Church.
For most of that decade-long hiatus, the building had been on loan to the West Salem Boys and Girls Club.
While a move had been part of the church’s plan for some time, returning to the old building wasn’t. “It was never the intention of the church to come back here,” said Pastor Trevor Killip.
For some members, relocating to the Coulee Region Christian school seemed like a viable option. The school had been a place where the church previously met during its formative years.
But when the idea didn’t receive enough votes to pass, the old building became the only alternative. Killip was disappointed. “It’s not the route I would have gone, but that’s what God wanted,” he said.
And there was a problem; the condition of the old building. “The place was a disaster,” Killip said.
Church treasurer and building coordinator Dan Christianson agreed. “We knew we had a little job on our hands,” he said. Despite the challenge, excitement built and soon the church had embraced the project. In May, members rolled up their sleeves and pooled their skills.
Worship leader Nate Loeffelholz was amazed at the outpouring of congregational support. “We’d send out an email for help and people would come out in droves,” he said.
With the top of the old steeple already razed, church members put their efforts into the interior. Working individually and in groups, they fixed windows and walls, and repainted the interior. New carpeting complemented the updated color scheme.
Only a few projects like modernizing the bathrooms and installing a lift between floors remain. “It cleaned up pretty well,” Christianson said. “It’s exciting to be back.”
Killip believes that the renovation work paid additional dividends. “If anything, its unified the congregation more,” he noted. “People have ownership and feel a part of something.”
Christianson drew a similar conclusion, but from a different perspective. “It’s always fun to move a grand piano back,” he quipped. “It brings strong men together in a special way.”
When Killip reflects on the three-month odyssey, he points out, however, that the building doesn’t make the church. “It’s the people,” he said. “I’m not called to a building; I’m called to a people.”
Then he added, “As part of the body of Christ you don’t always get what you want, but you do get joy and family.”
Christianson, who worked on the church almost every day since renovations began was equally thoughtful. “It’s not to say we didn’t want a new building,” he said. “But I think the Lord has us where he wants us to be.”
Although the structure was built in 1894, worship is as modern as the latest Chromebook thanks to Loeffelholz. Ending the first communion service, he chose a piece that seemed to open the next chapter, both in the life of the church and its people: “We believe in God the Father/We believe in Jesus Christ/ We believe in the Holy Spirit/ And he’s given us New Life.
The dedication is Sept. 8.
