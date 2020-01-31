Church mission builds cultural connection

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“Kids are growing up in a visual age,” said the 71-year-old Brown, “but sometimes we teach them like we’re living in the ‘40s or ‘50s.” Now they would take the show to a different culture.

Let the games begin

After driving all night, the team unloaded at the downtown Hilton in Baltimore, grabbed some sleep, then constructed the set in grand ballroom — just in time for the children’s arrival that evening.

“This was a lot more of an undertaking than would appear,” said Brown, adding that the goal was for the kids to have an encounter with Jesus with a missions overview.

Opening worship seemed to indicate they were on course. The kids sang, danced and clapped to contemporary praise songs. “I was taken aback, standing there with all those kids,” Greg Chilcote said. “To hear all those young voices singing about brought me to tears.”

After the group divided into individual classes, any residual anxiety quickly dissolved. “The first session just clicked,” Chilcote said. “We all got comfortable with each other.” Maya also sensed they were off to a good start. “She really made a special connection,” Chilcote said, “She drew in her group like a magnet.”