City approves more funding for Pearl Walkway Reconstruction, change to polling location in 12th district, grants for firefighter training

The City of La Crosse Common Council acted on a number of resolutions that will impact city spending and upcoming elections.

On Thursday night, the Common Council approved more spending for the Pearl Walkway construction project, relocating the polling place in the 12th Aldermanic district and federal grants for special training in the fire department.

The polling place for the 12th Aldermanic district, also wards 23 and 24, will now be at the Hmoob Cultural and Community Agency (HCCA) instead of the previous location Mary Mother of the Church. This will be effective Jan. 1, 2023.

Another notable item was the approval of an additional $250,000 for the Pearl Walkway reconstruction project. The project was already allocated about $765,000 back in May. The additional funding for the project is coming from Tax Increment District 11, which includes most of the downtown area minus Pearl Street.

Now, over $1 million has been spent on the construction of the pedestrian walkway.

Councilmember Jennifer Trost said this was “too much public money” to be spent on the project and was the only member to vote against the resolution.

The resolution was sponsored by Councilmember Chris Kahlow, who represents the district the walkway will be in. She agreed that it is a lot of money to be spent on one project, but continued to support its construction.

“I feel like maybe it was over designed a little bit and we know costs are so much higher now. But what the downtown needs is to get that walkway open now, we wanted it open a year ago,” Kahlow said during the meeting. “Looking ahead, maybe we should be a little more careful and if things come back over a bid and we simply make some cuts.”

Finances for the Pearl Walkway reconstruction project were approved earlier this year to create a pedestrian walkway at the east end of Pearl Street to connect the downtown area to the riverfront. The pathway is being constructed between the La Crosse Center and the Radisson Hotel.

Kahlow said that finishing this project is “vital” to finishing the La Crosse Center area.

Fire Dept. funds

The Common Council also authorized the fire department to accept two grants for firefighter training assistance from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

The first grant is in the amount $184,000 for the training of 24 firefighters in swift water rescue and board operations. The other grant is for 12 firefighters to obtain paramedic licensure and is in the amount of $311,000 with a local match of $31,000.

During the Finance and Personnel Committee meeting last week, Councilmember Larry Sleznikow, who sponsored the resolutions, said that these training sessions will increase firefighters' confidence in their responsibilities as well as provide more safety measures for the community.