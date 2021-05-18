City breaks ground on $68 million expansion of waste water treatment facility

The new plant also will have the capability to create more biosolids, which can then be used as fertilizer or burnt as a renewable energy source, and a new structure that will allow crews to lift the treated water to the flood-stage along the river in events of high water.

Other aging pieces of equipment nearing their expiration will be replaced during the project.

The city's sewage system has come a long way, officials highlighted, with the first sewers built in the 1800s, which dumped directly into the river untreated. Now the facility will be able to instead use the city's waste and turn it into reusable materials such as fertilizer or bio fuel.

"This is a very big deal," utility manager Bernie Lenz said of the project, noting how infrequent the facility has been upgraded since it was built in 1930.

"This is going to be a legacy project that lasts several lifetimes. It's going to serve the community and it's going to serve the region for a very long time, and it's great to just be apart of that," Lenz said.

The project will play a major role in regional collaboration, showcasing the work and improved services that can be accomplished, officials said, and will also help address region-wide issues down the road, such as PFAS.