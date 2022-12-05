 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
City councilmember Andrea Richmond will not seek re-election in 2023

Andrea Richmond

City councilmember Andrea Richmond won't be seeking re-election to the Common Council in the April 2023 spring elections. Richmond has represented District 1 on the northside of La Crosse for 23 years. 

“It has been an honor serving my constituents and thank them for their confidence in me,” Richmond said in a statement. 

Richmond has served with six different mayors since she was elected to the council in 1989. 

La Crosse City Council members from Districts 1-6 are up for re-election in April 2023. 

 

Chloe Hilles is the local government reporter at the La Crosse Tribune and a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism. She can be reached at @chloehilles on Twitter or (608) 769-7303. 

