City councilmember Andrea Richmond will not seek re-election in 2023

City councilmember Andrea Richmond won't be seeking re-election to the Common Council in the April 2023 spring elections. Richmond has represented District 1 on the northside of La Crosse for 23 years.

“It has been an honor serving my constituents and thank them for their confidence in me,” Richmond said in a statement.

Richmond has served with six different mayors since she was elected to the council in 1989.

La Crosse City Council members from Districts 1-6 are up for re-election in April 2023.