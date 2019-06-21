Although construction hasn’t started on the project, the costs for a roundabout at Gaarder Road and South Main Street in Holmen have already increased.
The increase of about $29,800 is for enhanced landscaping and a monument in the roundabout’s island.
At its June 13 meeting, the Holmen Village Board approved the amendment to the project forwarded by the village’s Public Works Committee.
Construction on the roundabout is set to begin next year and is anticipated to take 10 weeks to complete. Referred to as a key piece of infrastructure for the Holmen community, the roundabout would allow better traffic flow and safer conditions at the intersection.
Currently, motorists traveling east on Gaarder Road have the right-of-way when turning left onto Main Street. Motorists entering the intersection from the three other directions are required to stop.
With the roundabout, traffic from all directions would no longer need to contend with stop signs. However, drivers do need to yield to traffic already in the roundabout approaching from the left before they enter the roundabout.
New multi-family housing
Multi-family housing in Holmen continues to expand in the village.
The village board approved the engineering plans for the second phase of Field of Dreams. The first phase was constructed north of Walden Acres behind the Apostolic Church on Hwy. 35.
The site grading plan for the project, located west of Hwy. 53 adjacent to the Cedar View Addition, shows three units planned for the parcel. Access to the complex will be from Locust Avenue.
The site plan was presented to the village’s site plan and architectural review board at the Holmen Planning Commission meeting and was approved by the SPAR board.
Business park plans approved
The board voted to accept improvements made in the first phase of the Bluffview Business Park. The approval was made based on the recommendation of the Holmen Public Works committee with the provision 14 contingencies were met.
“Some on the list have been completed,” Holmen Village engineer Chris Dahl said.
Among the improvements still needing to be completed include site grading, asphalt paving, adjusting water valves in relation to pavement elevations, placing parcel monuments, landscaping, street lighting and other utilities.
Annexation petition
The board also voted to accept an annexation petition submitted by Tyler and Amanda McCoy.
“The annexation was approved by the state and found to be in the public interest,” Holmen Village Administrator Scott Heinig said.
Located north of Old Hwy, 93, the 37.01-acre parcel is zoned agricultural and is to be annexed from the town of Holland.
