Couleecap, Inc. and The Bangor Business Club have welcomed Woodchuck Woods and Gifts, a new downtown business.
Woodchuck Woods and Gifts is a veteran-owned business. It received business development support from Couleecap, including a Pop Up Shop grant in 2018, which allows business owners to test their business model in a retail space before signing a long-term lease, and a small business loan.
These programs are designed to help entrepreneurs with moderate to low income realize their dream of owning a business. In addition, opportunities for entrepreneurial support are available to individuals at all income levels.
Couleecap, along with community action organizations throughout Wisconsin, celebrates Community Action Month each May. The Bangor Business Club is a collective of business owners that supports local business and sponsors various events to help market area businesses.
Woodchuck Woods and Gifts creates handmade, antique style wooden toys, custom made home décor, lawn furniture and patio sets, personalized gifts, and more. Find more information at https://www.facebook.com/WoodchuckWoodsandGifts/.
For more information about the Pop Up Shop program, contact Aaron Reimler at aaron.reimler@couleecap.org, or go to www.couleeco.com to learn more about Couleecap’s entrepreneurial support.
