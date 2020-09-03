County libraries spotlight services

September is Library Card Sign-up Month, and La Crosse County Library joins the American Library Association to remind parents, caregivers and students that signing up for a library card is the first step on the path to academic achievement and lifelong learning.
Library cards may be obtained in person (with proof of current address) at any of the five county library locations in Bangor, Campbell, Holmen, Onalaska and West Salem or at lacrossecountylibrary.org.
County Library locations are open for in-person business, which includes browsing and checking out items, computer appointments and reference services.
Outside material returns are all open those with outstanding items can return those now to avoid further automated notices and billing processes.
All returned items are quarantined for 96 hours but late fees will be eliminated from items as they are checked in.
County libraries are celebrating Library Card Sign-up Month with several special programs and events throughout September, including:
1. Overdue Charge Amnesty: Patrons with overdue charges incurred any time prior to March 2020 can visit any branch to clear their account and get a fresh start by reactivating their library card. Patrons with other fee issues, such as lost book charges, can work with the library director for assistance.
2. Blind Book Bundles Adult Reading Event: Take a chance and check out a Blind Book Bundle, which consists of a new release and staff-pick book. You might find a new author or genre to enjoy. For every bundle checked out, the patron will be entered into a drawing for a chance to win a $25 Target Gift Card. One gift card will be given out at each of the five locations. The five winners will be randomly chosen on Oct. 1. Patrons must be 18 years or older to participate.
3. Libraries Transform Book Pick: From Sept. 14-28, patrons with a library card can access on the Libby app (with no waitlist), the e-book “Book of the Little Axe” by Lauren Francis-Sharma. This epic novel recreates the hybrid history of Native and African peoples during the era of American exploration and expansion. Limited print copies are available to checkout. Patrons can join the E-book club conversation through #LTBookPick.
4. Story Time in the Stacks Youth Program: Youth ages 2-8 and their Grown-Ups can take a self-guided story time tour through the children’s area book aisles. Each county library location has a specific theme that will be rotated every two weeks. Features include stories, movement activities, creative book displays and grab-and-go bags to take home.
5. Art in the Library Virtual Adult Program: Due to the support of the La Crosse County Economic Development Fund, La Crosse County Libraries have been able to convert previously planned in-person programs to a virtual or DVD tutorial format with take-home kits. Libraries are featuring Ashton Hall, local oil pastel artist for September.
To improve services, the county library system has centralized the Reference Librarian Team to the Onalaska location. Patrons can call (608) 781-9568 extension 3 for services.
The county library system also partners with other county and local organizations such as the Aging and Disability Resource Center, Gundersen Health System and the Enduring Families Project. Links to resources are available on the library website and Adult Caregiver Kits are available for checkout at each of our locations.
Along with libraries everywhere, LCL continues to adapt and expand services to meet our community needs.
