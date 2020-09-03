County libraries spotlight services

2. Blind Book Bundles Adult Reading Event: Take a chance and check out a Blind Book Bundle, which consists of a new release and staff-pick book. You might find a new author or genre to enjoy. For every bundle checked out, the patron will be entered into a drawing for a chance to win a $25 Target Gift Card. One gift card will be given out at each of the five locations. The five winners will be randomly chosen on Oct. 1. Patrons must be 18 years or older to participate.

3. Libraries Transform Book Pick: From Sept. 14-28, patrons with a library card can access on the Libby app (with no waitlist), the e-book “Book of the Little Axe” by Lauren Francis-Sharma. This epic novel recreates the hybrid history of Native and African peoples during the era of American exploration and expansion. Limited print copies are available to checkout. Patrons can join the E-book club conversation through #LTBookPick.

4. Story Time in the Stacks Youth Program: Youth ages 2-8 and their Grown-Ups can take a self-guided story time tour through the children’s area book aisles. Each county library location has a specific theme that will be rotated every two weeks. Features include stories, movement activities, creative book displays and grab-and-go bags to take home.