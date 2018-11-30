The gallery at the Marie W. Heider Center for the Arts has hosted many an artist, but December might well be the first time so many disciplines will be represented by just one person.
Gretchen Larson’s one-woman show, entitled “Art is Why I Get Up in the Morning,” features painting, photography, pottery, quilts made with hand-painted fabrics — and more.
Larson, who grew up in La Crosse, reports that her retirement from the West Salem School District — where she was a computer technician — freed her to pursue her passion for creation.
“I always liked arts and crafts,” Larson said. “I took up watercolors in my 30s and gradually tried other mediums. Making art keeps me happy.”
With almost 60 feet of walls and three glass cases, the Heider Center Art Gallery is a daunting space to fill for just one person.
In fact, most Heider art shows feature two or three artists, but Larson appears up to the challenge. She’s such a prolific artist that pieces tend to pile up in her West Salem home.
Although Larson sells some of her creations on Etsy (the e-commerce website that focuses on handmade items), profit is not her primary motivation. “I don’t do it to make money — you can’t just keep storing things around the house,” she said.
Larson particularly enjoys “layering” her work using the encaustic technique of pigmented hot wax. For example, she’ll take a print of one of her paintings or photos, add colored wax and then embed something in it — Queen Anne’s Lace and butterfly wings in at least one instance.
Art quilts using mostly hand-painted fabrics are another one of Larson’s specialties. She’s become so proficient that last year Art Quilting Studio magazine asked her to do an article on the topic.
“For my art quilts I usually have a general idea (fish, floral, etc.), but I don’t have a pre-planned scheme,” Larson said. “I’ll find something I like as a background and go from there.”
One quilt with a fish theme was made after a fly-in fishing trip to Canada with Larson’s husband. “I printed the fish from one of the real fish caught on that trip,” Larson said.
Larson’s Heider show appearance might also inspire other budding artists and quilters. She plans to have signs near her pieces outlining the supplies needed and the techniques used in creating them.
“I’m really looking forward to the show and I hope people come because I do like to show my art to my friends,” Larson said. “There’s going to be a lot of new things in this show.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.