Every March, West Salem’s Heider Art Gallery showcases the talent of the school district’s students. This year’s K-12 Honors Show will display the works of 100 artists from kindergarteners up to high school seniors.
Each of the district’s four art teachers selects 25 pieces and the students who have their work chosen invite family and friends to the reception – scheduled for March 21 this year. “It’s probably the most attended show of the year -- the house will be packed,” said Middle School art teacher Angie Hemker.
“The sheer number of attendees makes the show so uplifting for the Art Department,” said the high school’s art teacher, Quenten Brown. “It shows the support that we have from the community and parents.”
Kaylin Lotspaih, one of district’s elementary school art teachers, said that, like Brown, she too is inspired by the show. “It reminds me exactly why I chose to teach,” she said. “Seeing everything and everyone come together is one of the best feelings that come up with being an art teacher.”
Every one of the district’s art teachers noted how hard it was to pick only 25 works to celebrate. “I am having a really hard time narrowing (the list) down to only 25,” Hemker said. “There is just so much high-quality work.”
As far as the contributions from high school age students, Brown said digital photography is particularly well represented this year.
“I have a growing number of students invested in that medium,” Brown said. “But we also have a number of large-format drawing and paintings. Students this year have been consistently unafraid to work on pieces that are 24-by-36. It’s that fearless approach that inspires me as an art teacher.”
As in most years, that fearlessness is most evident in the younger students. “There are so many fantastic artists at the elementary school,” Lotspaih said. “The kindergarteners are incredibly honest when they speak and when they create art.”
Students whose work is chosen for the K-12 show also have a chance to have their masterpieces shown in two other places.
During the reception, school board members each pick one piece to be hung in their Heider Center meeting room for the next year as a visual reminder of the district’s mission to encourage creativity and innovation.
“Every year at this time we are reminded how fortunate we are to have an actual gallery in our school district,” Brown said.
Brown also loves the interactions he sees at the show’s reception -- and not only the ones between parents and students.
“I see high school students interacting with elementary school students,” Brown said. “They talk about each others work. Art bridges the age gap -- even at that age.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.