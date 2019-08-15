ONALASKA — Crooked Pint Ale House will open its 12th restaurant on Tuesday at 9348 Hwy. 16.
The restaurant, owned by Jarrod Byers, is located in the Crosseroads Center in the location formerly occupied by the Ground Round, which closed last summer.
The chain says its menu features classic pub fare, with more than 50 choices for lunch and dinner, as well as weekend brunch and kids menu selections.
Crooked Pint Ale House is part of the St. Paul, Minn.-based Hightop Hospitality family of restaurants, which also includes Green Mill Restaurant and Bar, Sweet Pea’s Public House and Harriet’s Inn.
For more information, visit www.crookedpint.com or the Onalaska restaurant’s Facebook page.
