Dan McHugh, a longtime Holmen community leader, has another task to perform for his hometown -- serving as parade marshal for Saturday’s Kornfest Parade.
He was nominated by the past parade marshals’ committee.
Despite now living in La Crosse, Dan’s roots will always be in Holmen.
“Dan is a Holmen guy through and through,” said Dan’s brother, Roger. “At one point, it seemed Dan knew almost everyone in and around Holmen.”
Dan and his four brothers and sister grew up in the two-story house on Main Street near the intersection of McHugh Road.
He graduated from Holmen High School in 1965 where he was a standout basketball player for the Vikings. After graduation, he married fellow Holmen graduate Sharon Eide. The couple has three children, Dean, Vicki and Terri, who were also educated in the School District of Holmen.
In the past, Dan has been recognized by the community with the Holmen Viking Alumni Award, Knights of Columbus Knight of the Year and Holmen Area Foundation Servant Leadership Award.
Through his company, McHugh Excavating and Plumbing, Dan has supported the Viking Field project, Halfway Creek Bike Trail, Halfway Creek Park Band Shell, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton future site, Sam Hagerman Dining Hall at Camp Decorah and many others.
According to the nomination statement, “Dan also uses his time and network of contacts to bring others on board for community projects. He will often take the lead in working with village and town officials, engineers, contractors and others toward collaboration that makes a project beneficial for many stakeholders. He has helped obtain sizable contributions from other area businesses for these projects in the form of materials, equipment rentals and in-kind work performed.”
The son of Francis and Helen, McHugh’s working career began as a preteen when he had a paper route, delivering to most of the village residents even into his high school years. When he was old enough, he also helped his father with his milk route. The route allowed Dan to get to know much of the surrounding area and the farmers.
Building on that experience, Dan became a dump truck driver and then a heavy equipment operator. He took the next step of starting his own business in 1976.
“Dan built up his company over the years to over 40 employees through determination and hard work,” said Roger said. “He is very proud of the many young men he has mentored into the construction trades through the years. He is also proud of the good jobs his company has been able to maintain for so many dedicated employees over the last 42 years.”
While dialing back on his workload in recent years, Dan isn’t ready to retire from business or volunteering to make Holmen a better place.
“During the summer months you can find him in the office or out meeting with a resident, helping them come up with a solution to a grading, drainage or sewer problem,” Roger said.
In recent years, Dan has spent hundreds of hours with the group working to bring a community center to Holmen. Along with attending planning meetings and pitching the concept to anyone willing to give him a few minutes of their time, he’s donated a portion of the land for the future site.
“He sees this as his most important calling yet, to improve his community for all generations,” Roger said. “Dan hopes to see the community center become a reality soon.”
This year’s Kornfest is the 55th annual celebration. Sponsored by Holmen American Legion and the Holmen Lions Club, the Kornfest Parade will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 18.
